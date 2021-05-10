Loading articles...

California man charged with using COVID loans to buy Ferrari

Last Updated May 10, 2021 at 4:44 pm EDT

IRVINE, Calif. — A Southern California man has pleaded not guilty to charges he obtained $5 million in federal coronavirus-relief loans for phoney businesses and then used the money for lavish vacations and to buy a Ferrari, Bentley and Lamborghini, prosecutors said Monday.

Mustafa Qadiri, 38, was arrested last week on suspicion of scheming to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program, which was implemented last year to help small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qadiri, of Irvine, pleaded not guilty Friday to multiple charges including bank fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Qadiri’s attorney, Bilal A. Essayli, declined further comment Monday.

Prosecutors said Qadiri submitted fraudulent PPP loan applications to three banks on behalf of four companies that didn’t actually exist. The applications included altered bank records, fake tax returns and false information about employees, according to the indictment.

Qadiri also used someone else’s name, Social Security number and signature to fraudulently apply for one of the loans, prosecutors said.

He received $5 million in loans that investigators said he used to pay for trips, sports cars and personal expenses.

Federal agents have seized the Ferrari, Bentley and Lamborghini cars that Qadiri purchased, along with about $2 million from his bank accounts, prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton scheduled a jury trial for June 29. Qadiri was released on $100,000 bond.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 south of Pearson - all express lanes blocked with a collision, traffic is being forced into the left…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 20 minutes ago
Slightly stronger west wind on tap for Tuesday...up to 50-60 km/h
Latest Weather
Read more