At least 6 killed in suicide bombing in Somalia's capital

Last Updated May 10, 2021 at 1:44 am EDT

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Police in Somalia say at least six people were killed when a suicide bomber attacked a police station in the capital, Mogadishu.

Spokesman Sadiq Ali Aden told reporters that another six people were wounded in Sunday night’s attack on the Waberi district station.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility. The group often targets security forces in Mogadishu.

Hassan Barise, The Associated Press

