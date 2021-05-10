18+ pop-up vaccination clinics in Toronto today

Several pop-up vaccination clinics are being held across Toronto on Monday for residents 18 and older who live or work in various designated hotspots.

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Ave)

The clinic at Downsview Arena is drop-in only and proof of address will be required.

Residents or workers in 18 hot spot postal codes are eligible (see below).

It will run from 9 a.m. until supply runs out.

Woodbine Racetrack

The clinic at Woodbine Racetrack is eligible to adults in any hot spot postal codes as well those who work in M9R, M9V or M9W.

The pop-up will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or until vaccine supply runs out).

Albion Arena (1501 Albion Rd)

A pop-up at Albion Arena is back on Monday and Tuesday,

The clinic will operate at 10 a.m. and any adult who lives in the M9V and M9W postal codes are eligible.

There are 2,400 doses available.

Seneca College – Newnham Campus (1750 Finch Ave E)

North York General’s Seneca College vaccine clinic opens on Monday.

Residents 18 and older living in any Toronto hot spots, as well people with at-risk health conditions, are eligible.

The clinic is by appointment only.