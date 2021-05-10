Loading articles...

$115K stolen alcohol, property found in Peel police raids, two men charged

Last Updated May 10, 2021 at 2:00 pm EDT

Two men have been charged in a string of alcohol thefts, according to Peel police on May 10, 2021 (Peel Police/Twitter)

Peel police have charged two people in connection to stolen booze at several LCBO’s in Mississauga.

Investigators started looking into the thefts in February and determined a local business was buying the bottles of alcohol from the thieves for profit.

Police raided several locations and seized more than $115,000 worth of stolen alcohol and stolen property.

Two men from Mississauga, ages 56 and 42, face several charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Peel Crime Stoppers.

