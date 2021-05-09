Loading articles...

Motorcyclist injured in collision with vehicle, Peel police say

Last Updated May 9, 2021 at 5:54 pm EDT

A Peel Regional Police vehicle in an undated file photo (TWITTER/@PeelPolice)

A motorcyclist was injured in a collision with another vehicle Saturday afternoon.

Peel police said they were called to the Winston Churchill and Tacc Drive area in Mississauga at around 4:50 p.m.

Investigators said a motorcycle rider was taken to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.

The Major Collisions Bureau has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

|
