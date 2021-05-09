Driver allegedly crashes into Toronto firetruck, assaults firefighter

Police said they have a male in custody in connection to the alleged incident

The incident took place near Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road late Sunday afternoon

Police allege a driver drove a vehicle into the front of a fire truck, then assaulted a firefighter

A person is in custody after a driver allegedly crashed their vehicle into the front of a Toronto fire truck, then assaulted a firefighter.

Toronto Fire Services said they had responded to a report of a collision near Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road late Sunday afternoon.

When the crew arrived, a person was allegedly seen “acting irrational”– and then drove their vehicle into the front of a pumper truck, a spokesperson for Toronto fire said.

Toronto police allege a firefighter tried to deescalate the situation but was then assaulted by the driver.

Police said they have a male in custody in connection to the incident. The male has been taken to the hospital, police added.

No other information has been released at this time, including if the firefighter was injured during the incident or how damaged the fire truck is.

Photos and video from the scene showed a white sedan with front-end damage, but it is not known if this was the vehicle involved in the collision with the firetruck or the initial collision call.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.