Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Toronto on Sunday for those 18+

Several pop-up vaccination clinics are being held again Sunday across Toronto for residents 18 years of age and older who live or work in designated hotspots.

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Ave)

The clinic is open to residents or workers 18+ who live in a hotspot postal code. Drop-in only and proof of address will be required. The clinic is administering the Pfizer vaccine starting at 9 a.m. until the supply runs out.

Woodbine Racetrack (555 Rexdale Blvd)

The clinic will continue to operate throughout the weekend for individuals 18 years and older who live or work in all M ‘hot spot’ communities as well as frontline essential workers who provide daily care to the horses stabled at Woodbine Racetrack. The clinic will run from at 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until vaccine supply runs out. The site expects to administer approximately 2,400 vaccines per day.

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub (45 East York Boulevard, East York Town Centre)

The clinic is open for residents 18+ living in hot spot postal codes M3C and M4H. It is open from Noon until the supply of vaccine runs out. They expect to administer 3,000 doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Jamaican Canadian Association (955 Arrow Road)

The clinic is being run specifically for Black, African and Caribbean community members, who are 18+. OHIP is not required but you must bring some form of ID. The clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oriole Arena (2975 Don Mills Rd)

North York General Hospital is running a mobile clinic this weekend that is appointment only. They are accepting adults 18+ for those who live in the following postal codes: M2J, M2M, M2R, M3H, M3A. The clinic is running from May 8 to 10. To book an appointment, click here.

Grandravine Community Centre (23 Grandravine Drive)

The clinic is open for residents 18+ living in hot spot postal codes M3J, M3L, M3N, M9L and M9M. It is open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. or until the supply of vaccine runs out. No appointments are required but you do need to bring proof of address or employement. The clinic is also open to non-insured residents and migrant workers.



You can find additional information on city-run clinics and pharmacies who are distributing COVID-19 vaccines here