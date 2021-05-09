Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Oregon Forest Service to reduce wild horse population
by The Associated Press
Posted May 9, 2021 10:01 am EDT
Last Updated May 9, 2021 at 10:14 am EDT
PRINEVILLE, Ore. — The U.S. Forest Service will reduce the wild horse population east of Prineville to a level that horse advocates say could lead to the herd’s elimination.
The most recent count of wild horses on the Big Summit Wild Horse Territory of the Ochoco National Forest puts the population around 130, but the Forest Service estimates it at closer to 150, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
The management plan approved Friday will decrease the herd to 47-57 horses total over the next five years. Officials say “excess” horses will be captured and relocated to corrals where they will be put up for adoption.
“We want to make sure that we manage this herd for its genetic viability,” said Kassidy Kern, public affairs officer for the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland. “We want to make sure it’s a healthy herd.”
The agency will use contraception and sterilization to keep the wild horse population down and will use genetic analysis to guide future management of the herd. The Forest Service said it will not euthanize horses as part of this plan.