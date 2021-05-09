Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday's $23 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated May 9, 2021 at 5:14 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $23 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 12 will be an estimated $27 million.

The Canadian Press

