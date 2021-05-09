MUST-WATCH: Superheroes and documentaries joining the Top 10!

A few documentaries, and a new superhero show entering the 680 NEWS MUST-WATCH Top 10 this week! But what will take the top spot this week? Keep reading to find out!

The Boy From Medellín

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

This one’s for all the reggaeton fans out there!

The Boy From Medellín is a documentary about J Balvin, a Colombian reggaeton singer. This film showcases his return home as he prepares to play the Medllín stadium, in Columbia’s second largest city. As he deals with anxiety over performing the biggest show in his career, Columbia deals with political turmoil as thousands of citizens protested growing police brutality and income inequality. Does J Balvin use his platform to address the troubles of the times, or will he focus on the biggest show of his career?

This film is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video now!

Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street

Streaming platform: VOD

If you’ve ever wanted to pull back the curtain and see how Sesame Street works, this film is for you!

Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street is a documentary that shows the origins of every child’s favourite street. Detailing the collaboration between original creators Jim Henson, Joan Ganz Cooney, and Jon Stone, this film showcases their attempt to educate children as much as they entertain them.

You can watch this film on your VOD service of choice now, including the digital TIFF Bell Lightbox!

Money Explained

Streaming platform: Netflix

The latest collaboration between Netflix and Vox to educate the public is out now!

Money Explained is a new series breaking down (you guessed it), money. Covering the rise in student debt, the recession of the late 2000s, and a bunch of other topics, this show breaks down the thing that Liza Minelli told us makes the world go round. Featuring narration from Tiffany Haddish, Bobby Cannavale, and Jane Lynch, this series is sure to educate!

The show drops on Netflix on Tuesday, May 11th!

That Damn Michael Che

Streaming platform: Crave

Enough of the documentaries, here’s a new sketch show!

That Damn Michael Che is a new HBO sketch show starring one of Saturday Night Live’s current head writers, Michael Che. In the style of Kroll Show, this show has him covering some of the biggest issues of our time, and features a variety of guest stars (including Cecily Strong, Colin Quinn, and Method Man). It’s only 6 episodes, so if you’re a big fan of Weekend Update on SNL, this is the show for you!

The show is out on Crave now!

Jupiter’s Legacy

Streaming platform: Netflix

Last but not least, the latest superhero show!

Jupiter’s Legacy is a new show based on a comic series created by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. The show (created by Steven S. DeKnight who directed Pacific Rim: Uprising), is about a generation of superheroes who first appeared in the 1930s, living in the modern day. Josh Duhamel plays the Utopian, an iconic aging superhero who sees a new generation of superheroes, including his son the Paragon (played by Andrew Horton) reject their code. A clash of philosophy occurs between the generations, and it could turn violent.

All episodes of this show are out on Netflix now!

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Without Remorse – Amazon Prime Video

9. Money Explained – Netflix

8. Yasuke – Netflix

7. Mortal Kombat – VOD

6. Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street – VOD

5. That Damn Michael Che – Crave

4. The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 4) – Crave

3. The Boy From Medellín – Amazon Prime Video

2. Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Disney+

1. Jupiter’s Legacy – Netflix