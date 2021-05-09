Loading articles...

Motorcyclist killed in Brampton crash

Last Updated May 9, 2021 at 1:51 pm EDT

A male motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Brampton. CITYNEWS/Walter Korolewych

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Brampton on Sunday.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Queen Street West, just west of Highway 410, just after 12:30 p.m. for a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

When they arrived, the male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was treated for minor injuries by paramedics.

Police say the other vehicle involved in the collision remained on the scene. No indication yet as to what may have led up to the fatal crash.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle NB 404 north of 16th Avenue, blocking the right lane. #NB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:32 AM
Another cooler morning across southern Ontario. We'll have to hold on to that spring jacket a little longer.
Latest Weather
Read more