Motorcyclist killed in Brampton crash

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Brampton on Sunday.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Queen Street West, just west of Highway 410, just after 12:30 p.m. for a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

When they arrived, the male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was treated for minor injuries by paramedics.

Police say the other vehicle involved in the collision remained on the scene. No indication yet as to what may have led up to the fatal crash.