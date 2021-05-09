TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Canada Goose earnings

Canada Goose will release Q4 results on Thursday. Increasing online sales, store expansions in China and expanding product diversification pushed the company’s third-quarter revenues to $474 million, up from $452.1 million a year earlier with a profit of $107 million.

Canadian Tire update

Canadian Tire Corp. will release Q1 earnings on Thursday. CEO Greg Hicks told investors in February that the company’s fourth-quarter results were “nothing short of phenomenal” and that its full-year results were strong despite the challenges of operating during a pandemic.

Aurora Q3 earnings

Aurora Cannabis will release Q3 results and hold a call on Thursday. CEO Miguel Martin told analysts in February that the pot producer was “back on offence” after spending last year fixated on a dramatic restructuring involving hundreds of layoffs and several facility closures.

Power Corp. update

Power Corp. will release Q1 results on Thursday. The Montreal-based holding company beat Q4 expectations as its net profit attributable to shareholders surged in the final quarter of 2020 as its life insurance business benefited from acquisitions.

SNC-Lavalin Q1 results

SNC-Lavalin will release Q1 results and hold a call on Friday. The Montreal-based company said in April that the World Bank had given it an early reprieve from its list of banned companies over corruption tied to contracts in Bangladesh and Cambodia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2021.

The Canadian Press