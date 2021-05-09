Loading articles...

Average US price of gas jumps 6 cents per gallon to $3.02

Last Updated May 9, 2021 at 1:44 pm EDT

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.02 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the increase came as the costs of crude oil and ethanol also rose. Ethanol must be blended by refiners into gasoline, per federal rules.

The price at the pump is $1.05 higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation right now is $4.16 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.55 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is up 2 cents over the same period, to $3.16.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle NB 404 north of 16th Avenue, blocking the right lane. #NB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:32 AM
Another cooler morning across southern Ontario. We'll have to hold on to that spring jacket a little longer.
Latest Weather
Read more