The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

Last Updated May 8, 2021 at 10:58 am EDT

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 2,864 COVID-19 cases today and 25 deaths from the virus.

The data is based on 47,817 completed tests.

The province says 1,832 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 851 patients in intensive care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2021

The Canadian Press

