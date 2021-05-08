Man arrested, charged in subway stabbing investigation, police say

Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a man in connection to a stabbing on the subway last week.

On May 4th at around 3:50 p.m., police said they were called to the Royal York subway station for a report of a stabbing.

Investigators allege two men got on the subway at Islington Station and then began to argue– leading to one of the men stabbing the other.

“The suspect got off the train at Royal York Subway station and fled the area,” police said in a news release.

When officers arrived Royal York station, a man found with several stab wounds, police said. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, police said they arrested and charged Kevin Andre Reynolds, 41, of Toronto.

Police said he has been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to the Public Peace.

He will appear in court on Monday.