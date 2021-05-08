Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Toronto for those 18+

A number of pop-up vaccination clinics are being held again today across Toronto for residents 18 years of age and older who live or work in designated hotspots.

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Ave)

The clinic is drop-in only for residents or workers 18+ who live in a hotspot postal code. Proof of address will be required. The clinic is administering the Pfizer vaccine starting at 9 a.m. until the supply runs out.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School (23 George St)

A clinic in North York will be eligible to adults aged 18+ who live or work in “M” hot spot as indicated by the City of Toronto. The clinic will operate from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m and is drop-in only. You don’t need to have an OHIP card but do require a piece of ID.

Grandravine Community Centre (23 Grandravine Dr)

The clinic is open to residents 18 and older in 11 hot spot postal codes. The clinic will run from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and is drop-in only, no appointments required. Health cards are not required to get a vaccination if you do not have one but you do need to bring proof of address or employment.



Community Place Hub (1765 Weston Rd)

A clinic will be operating in North York for anyone 18+ who lives in the following postal codes and meets the eligibility requirements. The clinics are BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, and cannot accommodate walk-ins. They will run from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Woodbine Racetrack (555 Rexdale Blvd)

The clinic will continue to operate throughout the weekend for individuals 18 years and older who live or work in ‘hot spot’ communities in M9R, M9V and M9W. Other eligible groups are any individuals 18 years and older who live in Toronto ‘hot spot’ postal codes as well as frontline essential workers who provide daily care to the horses stabled at Woodbine Racetrack. The clinic will run from at 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until vaccine supply runs out. The site expects to administer approximately 2,400 vaccines per day.

Warden Hilltop Community Centre (25 Mendelssohn Street)

The clinic is open for residents in all hot spot postal codes in Toronto and Crescent Town. It is open from 8 a.m. until the supply of vaccine runs out. There expect to administer 2,700 doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Jamaican Canadian Association (955 Arrow Road)

The clinic is being run specifically for Black, African and Caribbean community members, who are 18+. OHIP is not required but you must bring some form of ID. The clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can find additional information on city-run clinics and pharmacies who are distributing COVID-19 vaccines here