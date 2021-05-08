Loading articles...

Police investigate fatal crash in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police work a crime scene. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Peel Regional Police are investigating a fatal car crash in Mississauga.

Police say they were called to the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and Promontory Crescent at around 7:18 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived they discovered a single vehicle had driven off the roadway and was on fire.

Its uncertain at this point if there is more than one victim in this crash.

No further details have been provided as to what may have led up to the crash.

