Woman hurt after being struck by vehicle in Brampton, Peel police say

Last Updated May 8, 2021 at 8:32 pm EDT

Peel police investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the Chinguacousy Road and Grovewood Drive area in Brampton on May 8, 2021. (RICK HELINSKI/CITYNEWS)

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle in Brampton Saturday evening.

Police said they were called to the Chinguacousy Road and Grovewood Drive area at around 6 p.m. for a report of a collision.

Peel paramedics said they transported a woman in her 20s to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and that the investigation continues.

 

