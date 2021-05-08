OPP ask residents to shelter in place during manhunt on Manitoulin Island

Police on Manitoulin Island are asking people to shelter in place while they search for a man they allege is armed and dangerous.

The Ontario Provincial Police are asking people to stay away from M’Chigeeng First Nation and Highway 551 leading into the community.

They say if people are already in the area, they should shelter in place and await further updates.

Police say they are looking for a 32-year-old man after an alleged incident earlier in the day.

Sgt. Carlo Berardi says the incident developed in the morning and police are still looking for the suspect, though he did not share further details about what happened.

People are being asked not to approach the suspect and to contact law enforcement with information about his whereabouts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2021.