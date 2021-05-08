Ontario reports fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, vaccinations top 6M

Ontario is reporting fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases as the province marked another vaccination milestone.

There were 2,864 new coronavirus cases added to the provincial tally on Saturday, a decrease from the previous day when provincial health officials noted the case count may have been underreported due to technical glitches in three regions.

It is the third time in the last five days that fewer than 3,000 new infections have been recorded while the seven-day rolling average of new cases declined for the 10th straight day, now sitting at 3,193. A week ago it was over 3,600.

The province says it administered 138,125 vaccine doses on Friday, pushing the provincial total to more than six million single doses administered to date.

An additional 25 people have died as a result of coronavirus, raising the provincial total to 8,261.

More to come