No winning ticket for Friday's $25 million Lotto max jackpot

Last Updated May 8, 2021 at 3:14 am EDT

TORONTO —
No winning ticket was sold for the $25 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on May 11 is estimated at $30 million.

The Canadian Press

