Man charged in connection with 2 pharmacy robberies in Mississauga

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with two pharmacy robberies in Mississauga on Friday.

Police say they were called to the Burnhamthorpe Road West and Glen Erin Drive just after 11:30 a.m. to reports a man had attempted to rob a pharmacy.

It’s alleged the suspect was armed with a handgun, confronted an employee and made a demand for OxyContin. The man fled the area after the pharmacy said they did not stock the item.

About 30 minutes after, he went to a second pharmacy in the area of Credit Valley Road and Erin Mills Parkway. He allegedly confronted an employee while concealing a handgun under his shirt and demanding Oxycontin which the employee handed over.

Police arrived to see the alleged suspect exiting the pharmacy and he was arrested after a foot pursuit. A replica firearm and the stolen prescription medications were allegedly recovered from the suspect.

Johnathan Riding, of Mississauga, is charged with two counts each of Robbery, Use Imitation Firearm and Disguise with Intent. He is expect to appear in court on Saturday.