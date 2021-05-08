Loading articles...

Law enforcement help capture loose zebra in middle Tennessee

Last Updated May 8, 2021 at 12:44 pm EDT

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Law enforcement officials helped capture a loose zebra in middle Tennessee after it escaped from an exotic livestock auction.

According to news outlets, Cookeville Police Department and Putnam County Sherriff’s office assisted Triple W employees capture the “agitated” zebra early Friday morning. Cookeville is about 80 miles (128 kilometres) east of Nashville.

The zebra ran onto Highway 111, but was not hurt due to the lack of traffic. Multiple methods were used to attempt to regain control of the animal. At one point, two police officers made “unsuccessful attempts” to deploy TASER devices to redirect or capture the animal.

It took nearly three hours to corner and direct the zebra onto a transport trailer.

A nearby elementary school alerted parents in a Facebook post that “There is a zebra on the loose in the Prescott area. It escaped a truck, was tased, and is mad. Do not approach. (Yes, really.)”

Prescott South Middle School teacher Ashley Danielle Francis told WSMV-TV that she noticed the zebra while driving to work, calling it the “craziest thing I ever think I’ve ever seen in this town.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 38 minutes ago
Construction delays EB QEW from Cawthra to NB 427 ramp, where the right lane is closed. #EBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:42 AM
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: Thunderstorm Outlook for Ontario valid for today. #ONStorm
Latest Weather
Read more