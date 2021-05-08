Loading articles...

German Greens slam party's own mayor over racist language

Last Updated May 8, 2021 at 7:14 am EDT

BERLIN — Leaders of Germany’s Greens on Saturday slammed the mayor of Tuebingen, a member of their own party, for using a racist slur in a social media post about a black soccer player.

Boris Palmer, who has regularly irked fellow members of the centre-left party with his comments about migrants and minorities, had used the racist term in reference to former Germany player Dennis Aogo.

“The comments by Boris Palmer are racist and repulsive,” Annalena Baerbock, the Green’s candidate for chancellor, wrote on Twitter.

She said Palmer’s repeated “provocations, which exclude and hurt people,” meant he had lost the party’s support and it would now discuss consequences “including expulsion proceedings.”

Palmer was elected to a second eight-year term as mayor in 2014 and remains a popular figure in Tuebingen, a university town in southwest Germany.

Aogo was earlier this week embroiled in a racism row with former Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:46 AM
COLLISION: WB QEW approaching Third Line 3 right lanes are blocked by a crash #QEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:50 AM
A cooler morning across the region. Our guaranteed high today is 14 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more