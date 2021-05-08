Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
German Greens slam party's own mayor over racist language
by The Associated Press
Posted May 8, 2021 6:57 am EDT
Last Updated May 8, 2021 at 7:14 am EDT
BERLIN — Leaders of Germany’s Greens on Saturday slammed the mayor of Tuebingen, a member of their own party, for using a racist slur in a social media post about a black soccer player.
Boris Palmer, who has regularly irked fellow members of the centre-left party with his comments about migrants and minorities, had used the racist term in reference to former Germany player Dennis Aogo.
“The comments by Boris Palmer are racist and repulsive,” Annalena Baerbock, the Green’s candidate for chancellor, wrote on Twitter.
She said Palmer’s repeated “provocations, which exclude and hurt people,” meant he had lost the party’s support and it would now discuss consequences “including expulsion proceedings.”
Palmer was elected to a second eight-year term as mayor in 2014 and remains a popular figure in Tuebingen, a university town in southwest Germany.
Aogo was earlier this week embroiled in a racism row with former Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann.