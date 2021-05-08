Loading articles...

EU agrees potential 1.8 billion-dose purchase of Pfizer jab

Last Updated May 8, 2021 at 6:14 am EDT

BRUSSELS — The European Union cemented its support for Pfizer-BioNTech and its novel COVID-19 vaccine technology Saturday by agreeing to a massive contract extension for a potential 1.8 billion doses through 2023.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that her office “has just approved a contract for a guaranteed 900 million doses (+900 million options).”

The Associated Press

