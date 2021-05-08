Loading articles...

Benoit Cardinal convicted of first-degree murder of wife Jael Cantin

Last Updated May 8, 2021 at 2:28 pm EDT

Benoit Cardinal has been found guilty of the first-degree murder of his wife Jael Cantin.

Twelve jurors handed down the verdict Saturday morning at the Joliette courthouse following two days of deliberations and 15 months of legal proceedings that included trial testimony from five children.

Cardinal, 34, was accused of killing the mother of his six children in the middle of the night in January 2020. 

Police found the 33-year-old woman in a pool of blood in her bedroom in Mascouche, Que., a suburb about 45 kilometres north of Montreal.

The jury sided with the Crown over the defence’s argument that an intruder was behind the tragedy.

Prosecutor Caroline Buist says the verdict comes as a relief for Cantin’s family.

The victim’s father, Gaetan Cantin, issued a statement saying the result is “not a time for celebration or satisfaction,” and that “everyone loses in a situation like this.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
All lanes RE-OPENED WB QEW approaching Trafalgar. #WBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:42 AM
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: Thunderstorm Outlook for Ontario valid for today. #ONStorm
Latest Weather
Read more