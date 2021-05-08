Authorities: 3 dead after shooting, fire in Maryland

WOODLAWN, Md. — Three people are dead, including a suspect, and others are injured and unaccounted for after a shooting and fire in Maryland, according to authorities.

Baltimore County police responded to reports of both a fire and active shooter in Woodlawn around 6:40 a.m. Saturday, police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said at a news conference.

Officers found an armed man outside and shot him, according to Stewart.

Authorities then began fighting a fire that started in a townhouse and spread to two others, TV station WMAR reported.

Stewart said that in addition to the suspect, two others were dead, two were injured and two were unaccounted for.

An investigation is ongoing, and specifics about the suspect and victims were not immediately released.

