Woman, child injured in midtown collision

Two people, including a child, have been rushed to hospital following a collision in Toronto.

Emergency crews received a call just before 6 p.m. in the area of Mount Pleasant Road and Hillsdale Avenue East for a two-vehicle collision.

Occupants were briefly trapped inside a vehicle that has flipped over and were treated on scene.

Toronto police confirm that EMS has transported a woman to hospital with serious injuries and a child with minor injuries. The relationship between the two are unknown at this time.

Mount Pleasant closed between Soudan Avenue to Manor Road E as police investigate.