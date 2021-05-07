Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US consumer borrowing posts another strong showing in March
by Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press
Posted May 7, 2021 3:39 pm EDT
Last Updated May 7, 2021 at 3:44 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer borrowing rose by a strong $25.8 billion in March, the second-straight month of sizable gains and a further indication that the economic recovery is gaining steam.
The March gain reported Friday by the Federal Reserve followed an even larger $26.1 billion consumer-borrowing rise in February. The two monthly increases were the biggest monthly gains since a $26.8 billion increase in December 2019, before the pandemic hit.
The March borrowing advance reflected a $6.4 billion increase in the category that includes credit cards and a $19.4 billion rise in the category that covers auto loans and student loans.
Consumer borrowing is watched closely for signals it can send about households willingness to borrow to finance their spending. Consumer spending accounts for two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.