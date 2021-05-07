Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police searching for baby goat stolen from Riverdale Farm
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted May 7, 2021 12:46 pm EDT
Photo of Juniper, a goat stolen from Riverdale Farm. Toronto Police
Toronto police say they’re attempting to locate a goat that was stolen in a break-and-enter at Riverdale Farm.
They say that sometime between 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7:00 a.m. Thursday, someone broke in and stole a three-month-old Nubian goat named “Juniper.”
The goat weighs 30 pounds and has black and silver fur, brown legs and white ears.
It has an identical twin sibling named “Justine” who was left in the pen unharmed.
The lead detective on the case says Riverdale Farm staff are understandably upset and are extremely concerned about the safety of Juniper, who they say would not leave the pen without her mother and would have likely cried out when she was taken.
“We’d urge anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact us immediately so we can find her and safely return her to the farm.”