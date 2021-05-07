Police searching for baby goat stolen from Riverdale Farm

Toronto police say they’re attempting to locate a goat that was stolen in a break-and-enter at Riverdale Farm.

They say that sometime between 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7:00 a.m. Thursday, someone broke in and stole a three-month-old Nubian goat named “Juniper.”

The goat weighs 30 pounds and has black and silver fur, brown legs and white ears.

It has an identical twin sibling named “Justine” who was left in the pen unharmed.

The lead detective on the case says Riverdale Farm staff are understandably upset and are extremely concerned about the safety of Juniper, who they say would not leave the pen without her mother and would have likely cried out when she was taken.

“We’d urge anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact us immediately so we can find her and safely return her to the farm.”