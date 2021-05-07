The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Friday, May 7, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, May 7, 2021.

There are 1,273,169 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 1,273,169 confirmed cases (81,218 active, 1,167,422 resolved, 24,529 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 7,829 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 213.7 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 53,751 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 7,679.

There were 42 new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 310 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 44. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 64.54 per 100,000 people.

There have been 32,408,919 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,127 confirmed cases (67 active, 1,054 resolved, six deaths).

There were seven new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 12.83 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 51 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is seven.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 247,762 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 186 confirmed cases (10 active, 176 resolved, zero deaths).

There was one new case Friday. The rate of active cases is 6.26 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been five new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 147,577 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 3,591 confirmed cases (1,464 active, 2,057 resolved, 70 deaths).

There were 227 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 149.49 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,164 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 166.

There was one new reported death Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of three new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 7.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 653,467 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,988 confirmed cases (141 active, 1,807 resolved, 40 deaths).

There were eight new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 18.04 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 73 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 10.

There were zero new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of four new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 5.12 per 100,000 people.

There have been 310,279 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 356,216 confirmed cases (8,737 active, 336,505 resolved, 10,974 deaths).

There were 919 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 101.89 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,443 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 920.

There were five new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 48 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is seven. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 127.98 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,503,205 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 486,223 confirmed cases (33,645 active, 444,342 resolved, 8,236 deaths).

There were 3,166 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 228.35 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 22,859 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,266.

There were 23 new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 186 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 27. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 55.9 per 100,000 people.

There have been 14,213,612 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 40,940 confirmed cases (2,989 active, 36,964 resolved, 987 deaths).

There were 502 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 216.71 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,218 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 317.

There was one new reported death Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 13 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 71.56 per 100,000 people.

There have been 703,107 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 42,695 confirmed cases (2,239 active, 39,954 resolved, 502 deaths).

There were 295 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 189.96 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,597 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 228.

There was one new reported death Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 11 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 42.59 per 100,000 people.

There have been 788,374 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 205,115 confirmed cases (24,860 active, 178,149 resolved, 2,106 deaths).

There were 1,980 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 562.2 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 14,381 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,054.

There were four new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 24 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 47.63 per 100,000 people.

There have been 4,253,112 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 134,341 confirmed cases (6,940 active, 125,799 resolved, 1,602 deaths).

There were 722 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 134.82 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,859 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 694.

There were seven new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 21 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 31.12 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,546,622 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 82 confirmed cases (one active, 79 resolved, two deaths).

There were zero new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 2.38 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,101 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 99 confirmed cases (48 active, 51 resolved, zero deaths).

There was one new case Friday. The rate of active cases is 106.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 48 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is seven.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 19,708 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 553 confirmed cases (77 active, 472 resolved, four deaths).

There was one new case Friday. The rate of active cases is 195.66 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 52 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is seven.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 12,917 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published May 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press