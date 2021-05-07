The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:50 a.m.

Nunavut is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today and 10 recoveries.

All are in Iqaluit, Nunavut’s capital city of about 8,000 residents.

There are now 77 active cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut, with 75 in Iqaluit and two in Kinngait

Three people have been hospitalized in Ottawa since the first case was declared in Iqaluit on April 14.

The two regions with active cases remain under strict lockdowns, with schools, workplaces and non-essential businesses closed and travel restricted.

To date, 80 per cent of Iqaluit’s adult population has received at least one dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

—

10:45 a.m.

Ontario reports there are 3,166 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today and 23 more deaths linked to the virus.

The Ministry of Health says today’s case count may be under-reported due to a technical issue with the laboratory data feed.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 876 new cases in Toronto, 817 in Peel Region, and 300 in York Region.

The province says more than 1,900 people are hospitalized because of the virus, with 858 patients in intensive care and 611 on a ventilator.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021

The Canadian Press