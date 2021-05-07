Some pharmacies now offering Pfizer, Moderna vaccine appointments, province says

Pfizer and Moderna vaccine appointments are now available at select pharmacies for those 18-years-of-age and older, the Ontario government said Friday evening.

The province’s COVID-19 vaccine website said select pharmacies in Toronto and Peel are administering the Pfizer vaccine, while the Moderna vaccine is available at select pharmacy locations in Durham Region, Hamilton, Ottawa, Windsor and York Region.

No further details have been released by the province at this time.