Loading articles...

Some pharmacies now offering Pfizer, Moderna vaccine appointments, province says

Last Updated May 8, 2021 at 12:05 am EDT

A COVID-19 vaccine is prepared in Toronto, ON (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Pfizer and Moderna vaccine appointments are now available at select pharmacies for those 18-years-of-age and older, the Ontario government said Friday evening.

The province’s COVID-19 vaccine website said select pharmacies in Toronto and Peel are administering the Pfizer vaccine, while the Moderna vaccine is available at select pharmacy locations in Durham Region, Hamilton, Ottawa, Windsor and York Region.

No further details have been released by the province at this time.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:34 PM
COLLISION - #WB401 ramp to SB 427 has the right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:37 PM
We're not doing great in the temperature department, but at least the sun will make an appearance this weekend…
Latest Weather
Read more