Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Quebec government to allow overnight camps to open across province this summer
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2021 4:49 pm EDT
Last Updated May 7, 2021 at 4:58 pm EDT
MONTREAL — Quebec is allowing overnight camps across the province to reopen this summer.
An association representing camps in the province says it learned Thursday its members will be allowed to reopen after last summer’s season was cancelled because of COVID-19.
The health rules under which the camps can reopen haven’t been finalized, but the association says they could include requiring campers to test negative for COVID-19 shortly before they leave for camp and again a few days later.
Quebec on Thursday opened vaccination appointments for camp counsellors as young as 16 and the government has said children as young as 12 will have access to at least one dose of vaccine by the end of June.
Camps association head Éric Beauchemin says not all overnight camps will benefit, because it’s too late for some to launch operations this close to summer.
Day camps were allowed to reopen during the pandemic last summer and can do so again this season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021.