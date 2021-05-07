Loading articles...

Quebec government to allow overnight camps to open across province this summer

Last Updated May 7, 2021 at 4:58 pm EDT

MONTREAL — Quebec is allowing overnight camps across the province to reopen this summer.

An association representing camps in the province says it learned Thursday its members will be allowed to reopen after last summer’s season was cancelled because of COVID-19.

The health rules under which the camps can reopen haven’t been finalized, but the association says they could include requiring campers to test negative for COVID-19 shortly before they leave for camp and again a few days later.

Quebec on Thursday opened vaccination appointments for camp counsellors as young as 16 and the government has said children as young as 12 will have access to at least one dose of vaccine by the end of June.

Camps association head Éric Beauchemin says not all overnight camps will benefit, because it’s too late for some to launch operations this close to summer.

Day camps were allowed to reopen during the pandemic last summer and can do so again this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press

