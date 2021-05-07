Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Poll: Overall vaccine trust is up, faith in AstraZeneca, J&J lags
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2021 6:35 am EDT
A new survey from Proof Strategies suggests it’s not only Canada’s national vaccine advisers who have a “preferred” vaccine.
The survey of 1,500 people taken during the first three days of May suggests overall trust in vaccines is up 10 points since January.
Three in four people polled said they trust COVID-19 vaccines to be safe and effective.
However, that jumps to more than eight in 10 people when asked specifically about Pfizer-BioNTech, and almost as many for Moderna.
On the flip side, trust falls to under 50 per cent for both Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.
Proof President Bruce MacLellan says weeks of information and warnings that AstraZeneca and J&J are linked to a new and rare blood clotting syndrome have clearly taken a toll.
