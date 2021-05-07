Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Officials caution against Mother's Day gatherings for 2nd year in a row
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2021 5:46 am EDT
Jacob Cornfield, 8, takes a photo of his mother Abbye Cornfield on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Princeton, N.J. for his Mother’s Day present. (AP Photo/Josh Cornfield)
Many Canadians are set to miss out on Mother’s Day hugs for a second year in a row.
Public officials say it’s unsafe to host holiday gatherings this weekend, even as COVID-19 vaccinations seem to open opportunities to celebrate.
The director of public health emergencies in Peel Region says she appreciates the heartache many families must feel after more than a year apart.
But Doctor Nazia Peer says ill-advised get-togethers are risky.
Last spring, Ontario’s health minister partly blamed improper Mother’s Day gatherings for driving up COVID-19 cases in the province.
Peer says there’s concern that the Mother’s Day fallout could be even worse this year because of more contagious COVID-19 variants.
She says vaccines offer hope but warns that having just one dose of the two-dose series doesn’t justify in-person celebrations on Sunday.
Peer says the best gift you can give mom is to follow public health guidelines and get vaccinated.
The province’s associate medical officer of health said that while daily COVID-19 case numbers are headed down, hospitals still face serious capacity issues.