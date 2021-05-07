Loading articles...

National employment numbers for April from Statistics Canada, at a glance

Last Updated May 7, 2021 at 9:28 am EDT

OTTAWA — A quick look at Canada’s April employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 8.1 per cent (7.5)

Employment rate: 59.6 per cent (60.3)

Participation rate: 64.9 per cent (65.2)

Number unemployed: 1,640,300 (1,516,700)

Number working: 18,627,200 (18,834,300)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 16.1 per cent (14.0)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 6.6 per cent (6.6)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 7.0 per cent (6.2)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021 and was generated automatically.

The Canadian Press

