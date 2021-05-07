Motorcyclist seriously injured following collision in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after a man was injured in a collision in a Scarborough neighbourhood Friday evening.

Police said they were called to the Bellamy Road North and Pandora Circle area for a report of a motorcycle crash.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a man in his 30s to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators did not say if there were any other vehicles involved but did report there was a lot of debris on the road.

The incident remains under investigation.