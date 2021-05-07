Loading articles...

Motorcyclist seriously injured following collision in Scarborough

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are investigating after a man was injured in a collision in a Scarborough neighbourhood Friday evening.

Police said they were called to the Bellamy Road North and Pandora Circle area for a report of a motorcycle crash.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a man in his 30s to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators did not say if there were any other vehicles involved but did report there was a lot of debris on the road.

The incident remains under investigation.

 

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:34 PM
COLLISION - #WB401 ramp to SB 427 has the right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:37 PM
We're not doing great in the temperature department, but at least the sun will make an appearance this weekend…
Latest Weather
Read more