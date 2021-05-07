Mobile workplace vaccine clinics launch in GTA hot spots

The province is launching five mobile workplace vaccination clinics in Toronto, Peel and York Region on Friday.

The units will target small to medium-sized businesses that have had a history of COVID-19 outbreaks, offering shots to employees who cannot work from home.

It is unclear where the teams will be going, the province says each public health unit will determine where the units will be deployed.

Ontario’s solicitor general says more mobile units will be added to hot spots over the next several weeks, with up to 15 units once the program is fully established.

In addition to the mobile clinics, Peel Public health is partnering with Loblaws, Walmart, Hello Fresh, Magna, Air Canada and Purolator to set up workplace vaccination sites.

Starting on Monday, a workplace vaccination clinic will begin at the Ontario Food Terminal, the largest wholesale fruit and produce distribution centre in Canada.