Lilly Singh's network late night show to wrap as she turns to new projects
by the canadian press
Posted May 7, 2021 11:22 pm EDT
Lilly Singh gives out candy from her purse as she arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Toronto-raised entertainer Lilly Singh’s NBC late-night show is coming to a close.
The YouTuber whose popularity landed her a network television gig announced on Instagram that “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” will end with its second season.
Singh says she’s moving on to other projects that will allow her to make “longer form content telling underrepresented stories.”
She says her company Unicorn Island Productions has signed a first-look deal with the unscripted division of Universal Television.
Singh says she’s also developing a self-starring comedy project at Netflix with “black-ish” creator Kenya Barris attached as executive producer.
“A Little Late with Lilly Singh” grabbed attention upon its 2019 debut for having an Indian-Canadian at the reins. It was the sole late-night show hosted by a woman of colour on U.S. network television.