Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for April, by province

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 8.1 per cent in April. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

_ Newfoundland and Labrador 13.9 per cent (12.4)

_ Prince Edward Island 8.2 per cent (8.1)

_ Nova Scotia 8.1 per cent (8.6)

_ New Brunswick 8.5 per cent (9.2)

_ Quebec 6.6 per cent (6.4)

_ Ontario 9.0 per cent (7.5)

_ Manitoba 7.4 per cent (6.8)

_ Saskatchewan 6.6 per cent (7.3)

_ Alberta 9.0 per cent (9.1)

_ British Columbia 7.1 per cent (6.9)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021 and was generated automatically.

The Canadian Press