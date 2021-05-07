Loading articles...

Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for April, by Canadian city

Last Updated May 7, 2021 at 9:28 am EDT

OTTAWA — The national unemployment rate was 8.1 per cent in April. Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities. It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples. Here are the jobless rates last month by city (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

_ St. John’s, N.L. 9.3 per cent (9.5)

_ Halifax 8.1 per cent (8.2)

_ Moncton, N.B. 8.8 per cent (9.6)

_ Saint John, N.B. 9.7 per cent (10.9)

_ Saguenay, Que. 5.8 per cent (5.9)

_ Quebec City 5.0 per cent (4.9)

_ Sherbrooke, Que. 4.9 per cent (5.7)

_ Trois-Rivieres, Que. 4.9 per cent (6.4)

_ Montreal 7.7 per cent (8.3)

_ Gatineau, Que. 6.6 per cent (7.3)

_ Ottawa 6.7 per cent (6.3)

_ Kingston, Ont. 7.9 per cent (7.7)

_ Peterborough, Ont. 6.7 per cent (9.4)

_ Oshawa, Ont. 7.7 per cent (7.9)

_ Toronto 9.5 per cent (10.3)

_ Hamilton, Ont. 7.3 per cent (6.4)

_ St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 11.7 per cent (12.2)

_ Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 6.2 per cent (7.0)

_ Brantford, Ont. 6.4 per cent (7.2)

_ Guelph, Ont. 9.4 per cent (9.0)

_ London, Ont. 8.2 per cent (7.0)

_ Windsor, Ont. 10.6 per cent (9.8)

_ Barrie, Ont. 8.3 per cent (11.0)

_ Greater Sudbury, Ont. 8.8 per cent (8.4)

_ Thunder Bay, Ont. 8.0 per cent (8.4)

_ Winnipeg 7.5 per cent (7.8)

_ Regina 8.4 per cent (8.6)

_ Saskatoon 7.7 per cent (8.2)

_ Calgary 9.3 per cent (10.0)

_ Edmonton 10.5 per cent (11.2)

_ Kelowna, B.C. 5.7 per cent (5.0)

_ Abbotsford-Mission, B.C. 5.5 per cent (6.3)

_ Vancouver 7.4 per cent (8.0)

_ Victoria 6.2 per cent (5.7)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021 and was generated automatically.

The Canadian Press

