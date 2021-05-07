Loading articles...

Fire at medical marijuana lab in Italy kills 1, injures 3

Last Updated May 7, 2021 at 3:14 pm EDT

ROME — A blaze on Friday at a small laboratory in central Italy that treats marijuana so it can be used medically left a man dead, three injured survivors and a woman missing, Italian firefighters said.

Flames raged through a small building in the countryside outside Gubbio, a town in the Umbria region.

Firefighters were searching into the night for a woman who was reported missing, said state firefighters spokesperson Luca Cari. Much of the fire had been extinguished, he said.

RAI state TV said the fire apparently was caused by a gas explosion.

Cari said it wasn’t immediately known what touched off the blast.

RAI state TV said that the most severely injured survivor was flown by helicopter to a hospital with a specialized burns centre.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
EB 401 approaching the 427 express - left lane blocked with a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 30 minutes ago
Saturday forecast...not a washout. Eyes to the sky in the afternoon for popup showers and a slight risk of thunders…
Latest Weather
Read more