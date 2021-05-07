Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Durham Region expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
by News Staff
Posted May 7, 2021 9:06 pm EDT
Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
The Durham Region Health Department has expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include those in group two.
This includes essential workers who can’t work from home, the health authority said in a news release Friday.
Residents who are part of this eligibility group will be able to book an appointment at any community mass immunization clinic in Durham.
Starting on May 10th, eligibility will also be expanded to anyone 40 and older — or who will be turning 40 in 2021 — as well as people with certain health conditions.
The region also says they want residents to know the website will experience a significant increase in traffic, which could result in long wait times when trying to book appointments.