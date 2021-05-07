Loading articles...

Death toll in Mexico City subway collapse rises to 26

Last Updated May 7, 2021 at 11:14 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY — The death toll from the collapse of an elevated section of the Mexico City metro rose to 26 Friday after an injured passenger died in a hospital.

A total of 33 victims remain hospitalized, recovering from injuries suffered in the Monday accident.

A total of about 80 people suffered injuries when beams supporting part of the elevated line failed as subway cars were passing over it. Most of those have been treated and released.

Monday night’s accident was one of the deadliest in the history of the subway, and questions quickly arose about the structural integrity of the mass transit system, among the world’s busiest.

Authorities have pledged an investigation into what caused the collapse, and have promised to inspect all the elevated lines and overpasses in the city.

The Associated Press

