CP NewsAlert: Manitoba tightens health orders, shuts gyms, restaurants, museums

Last Updated May 7, 2021 at 7:28 pm EDT

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is imposing further restrictions as COVID-19 numbers continue to surge.

Starting Sunday morning, the cap on outdoor gatherings will drop to five people from 10.

Restaurants, bars and patios will close to in-person dining but can still provide take-out and delivery services.

Gyms, museums, art galleries and libraries will have to close and indoor religious services will be prohibited.

The province has reported 502 new cases and one more death today due to COVID-19.

More to come …

The Canadian Press

