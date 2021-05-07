Loading articles...

Costa Rica orders ex priest held on sex abuse charges

Last Updated May 7, 2021 at 10:44 pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — A Costa Rican court on Friday ordered a priest facing sexual abuse charges held in custody for six months while awaiting trial.

Mauricio Víquez was extradited back from Mexico after he fled Costa Rica, where the statute of limitations was running out on abuse charges facing him.

Viquez allegedly abused two teenagers in 2003. At the time in Costa Rica, such charges generally couldn’t be pursued 10 years after a complainant’s 18th birthday.

The case led Costa Rica to lengthen the statute of limitations on sex crimes from 10 to 25 years.

Viquez was expelled from the priesthood by the Roman Catholic Church. There are other abuse accusations against him.

The Associated Press

