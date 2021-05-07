Loading articles...

Clarification to May 6 Money Monitor story on lumber costs for home renovation

Last Updated May 7, 2021 at 3:44 pm EDT

In a May 6 Money Monitor about home renovations amid high lumber costs, The Canadian Press used the description “fibreglass-based panels” in the 13th paragraph.

A more specific description of the OSB alternative is “fibreglass-faced gypsum panels.” The story has been updated to incorporate the change.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
EB 401 approaching the 427 express - left lane blocked with a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 35 minutes ago
Saturday forecast...not a washout. Eyes to the sky in the afternoon for popup showers and a slight risk of thunders…
Latest Weather
Read more