China trade surges as global demand recovers from pandemic
by The Associated Press
Posted May 7, 2021 12:16 am EDT
Last Updated May 7, 2021 at 12:28 am EDT
A worker wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 stands on scaffolding as he works at a construction site in Beijing, Friday, May 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
BEIJING — China’s exports surged 32.3% over a year earlier in April as global consumer demand strengthened, while imports rose 43.1%.
Exports rose to $263.9 billion, in line with the previous month’s growth but down from the explosive 60.6% rise in the first two months of 2021, customs data showed Friday. Imports increased to 43.1%, accelerating from March’s 38.1% expansion.
Exporters have benefited from the relatively early reopening of China’s economy and demand for Chinese-produced masks and other medical supplies while some governments are re-imposing anti-virus curbs that limit business and trade.
Traders are watching for signs of what President Joe Biden might do about reviving tariff war talks with Beijing.