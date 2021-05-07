Loading articles...

California's population fell for first time in history

Last Updated May 7, 2021 at 1:44 pm EDT

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s population has declined for the first time in its history.

State officials announced Friday that the nation’s most populous state lost 182,083 people in 2020. California’s population is now just under 39.5 million. It had shown only very small annual increases for the last several years.

Last week, the U.S. Census Bureau announced the state would lose a congressional seat for the first time because it grew more slowly than other states during the past decade.

State officials blamed the loss on a declining birth rate, reductions in immigration and an increase in deaths because of the coronavirus, which killed 51,000 people in 2020.

The state Department of Finance says it expects California to add population next year.

California has seen more people leave than move in from other states for much of the last three decades. However, that had been more than offset by immigration and births.

The state’s population has become a political issue this year in light of the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, with Republicans blaming high taxes and the governor’s policies for people fleeing the state.

Adam Beam, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
SB 400 approaching the 401 - centre lane blocked with a stalled vehicle. #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:36 AM
Tune in for traffic and weather together every 10minutes on the ones on 680 NEWS 📻 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more